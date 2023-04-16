It was a welcome return to Kennard Park for Rylee Blackhall and the Wellington Cowboys on Sunday after defeating Lithgow.
Blackhall and the rest of the Wellington outfit were too good in a fiery round one Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) clash, finishing 20-12 victors.
"It was a really good way to start the year," he said.
"We got to blow a few cobwebs out, the boys did really well."
On the other hand, Lithgow co-coach Jack Sullivan knew exactly where his group left themselves down.
"Just too many mistakes," he said.
"We made too many errors and didn't control the footy."
Mac Dutfield opened the scoring for the home side, barging his way over to score in the 13th minute of the match, with Blackhall adding the extras.
But it wasn't long before Lithgow got themselves back in the game through Lachlan Large as the prop crossed over under the posts.
The Wolves kept the pressure on the home side before a beautiful cutout ball from Merritt put Timmy Boney-Stewart over in the corner, a try which was then converted to move the score to 12-6.
A penalty goal on half-time gave Wellington a 14-6 lead heading into the break and both sides came out swinging in the second half.
The sides went set for set in the first 15 minutes of the second half before Preston Simpson capped off a strong individual performance with a try.
Wellington looked excellent in defence but both sides continued to let themselves down with the ball, often losing possession.
However, with just five minutes remaining, Western Rams and Lithgow outside back Keelan Bresac crossed to score in his first match for his new club.
Cooper Egan's second conversion of the day cut into Wellington's lead but it wasn't to be as the Cowboys held on to win their first match of the new season.
After spending time at Yass last season, Blackhall admitted it was great to don the Wellington colours once again.
"It's nice to be back home, I was down in Yass last year," he said.
"I loved my time down there but just decided that I wanted to come home and play with the boys.
"There's nothing like coming home and playing with your mates."
Merritt and Blackhall are likely the youngest halves pairing in the PMP but the duo complimented each other excellently on Sunday, something the latter said has happened many times before.
"We have played a lot of Aboriginal knockout footy together," he said.
"We are in the halves and just click, you need that from your halves."
For Lithgow, a tough road trip to open their season was somewhat of a reality check for Sullivan and his men.
"Wellington did well, they played the better game I think," he said.
"We've just got to keep building.
"We knew it would be tough to start, we only took over late but we will keep working from here."
Wellington will get another chance to impress their home fans next week when they host Bathurst St Pat's while Lithgow will host Dubbo CYMS who are fresh off a massive win on Sunday.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
