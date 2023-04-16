Western Advocate
Eleven different Oberon players score tries in dominant Woodbridge Cup opener

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 17 2023 - 11:51am, first published 8:00am
Oberon prop Luke Christie-Johnston charges towards the posts in Saturday's season opener against CSU. Picture by John Fitzgerald
ELEVEN different try scorers and one very big statement - the Oberon Tigers wasted little time sending warning to their Woodbridge Cup rivals via a 58-6 crushing of CSU in round one of the 2023 season.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

