PRIME Channel 7 News last Saturday night carried a story that gave Bathurst and district some great publicity.
The local Lindean Stud dominated the Suffolk judging at the Royal Easter Show, with studmaster Reece Webster parading grand champion ram and ewe.
His proud grandfather, Bathurst GP Dr Ross Wilson, has been with Reece since the Lindean Stud's inception in 2013 and Ross and Jeanette should be really proud of the achievements of Reece and his stud Suffolks.
The film clips on Prime Television showed lovely views from the top of Mount Panorama across our city to the Blue Mountains as well as real country video of the Webster stud sheep on their home turf.
THE landscape across our district has changed rapidly as pasture grasses and clovers are growing nicely, to a stage where cattle can find some mouth-fulls and sheep will find tummy-fulls.
Early sown fodder crops are not far from a first grazing.
To mid-April without a decent frost is unusual, but daytime temperatures of around 17 degrees are slowing crop and pasture growth.
Lamb markets are holding steady, with trade lambs returning around 750-780c/kg and cattle markets having found a solid level.
EXHIBITORS showed 260 Speckle Park cattle at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and judge Glen Waldron from Meandarra, Queensland selected Blue Spark Striker Twice 512 as his senior and grand champion bull and best exhibit.
The bull was exhibited by Damien Sotter, Blue Spark Stud, Bathurst and he featured as the front page of last week's The Land newspaper.
This is a great result for Damien and the crew at Blue Spark and puts the stud and our district at the forefront of Speckle Park genetics.
FLORANCE McGufficke has been awarded the title of NSW Young Woman at the Royal Easter Show.
Florance grew up on the family farm near Cooma that is the home of the respected Greendale Merino Stud and she now works with Elders Stud Stock at Dubbo.
Her grandfather, Greg McGufficke, was a co-judge with the late John Sheils of one of the earliest Merino ewe competitions in our district, organised by Bathurst Merino Association.
He commented on the use of two full size buses and almost 100 spectators attending our ewe competition.
REPORTS of an eight-week delay on a family farm 160 kilometres west of Broken Hill tell of the annual shearing problems in remote areas as the shortage of shearers and shed staff continues to bite.
The family run close to 5000 Collinsville blood Merinos, paid the shearers $8 per head, shedhands $350 per day and the classer $500 daily.
The owners are thinking seriously of changing to shedding sheep to avoid these problems, but comment that there is very little interest in breeding sheep without wool.
THERE are often complaints from smartphone users when certain functions are not working and some of us are afraid to press buttons in case we stop the phone from working at all.
When we have a problem now, we have a walk-in appliance specialist for smartphones, iPhones, etc at Shop 8, 39 William Street, Bathurst (just up from the Coles escalator).
Shree is always in a good mood and willing to help.
He has helped us with mobile phones several times and his is a must-see shop for phone repairs and maintenance.
Phone 0488 235 784, email shreeappliances2@gmail.com.
A REMINDER that the Perthville Hall is once again being used for organised gatherings and it is a really good venue for family birthdays, meetings or celebrations.
The hall has good kitchen facilities, plenty of space for around 100 people, and a play area and swings for youngsters.
Details from John on 0473 563 929.
