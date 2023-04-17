Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Bathurst enjoying the Anzac Day Soldier's Saddle meeting at Tyers Park

Updated April 17 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE annual Anzac Day race meeting at Tyers Park is fast approaching and the Western Advocate is giving away a VIP double pass to the marquee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.