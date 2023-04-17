THE annual Anzac Day race meeting at Tyers Park is fast approaching and the Western Advocate is giving away a VIP double pass to the marquee.
The Anzac Day Soldier's Saddle meeting has been a staple in the Bathurst events calendar for decades, with everyone dressing up and doing their best to pick a winner or two.
For those looking to really glam up and compete in the Fashions on the Field competition, this year's theme is 'a touch of red'.
In addition to a fantastic day of racing, there will also be trackside entertainment, live music, food stalls and a great carnival atmosphere.
