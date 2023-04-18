Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

Flynn Taylor named Bathurst's most promising junior player for 2022-23

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn Taylor was named Bathurst's most promising junior player for 2022-23. Picture by Phil Blatch.
Flynn Taylor was named Bathurst's most promising junior player for 2022-23. Picture by Phil Blatch.

FOLLOWING a breakthrough season which culminated in a Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket preliminary final appearance Flynn Taylor was named Bathurst's most promising junior of 2022-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.