FOLLOWING a breakthrough season which culminated in a Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket preliminary final appearance Flynn Taylor was named Bathurst's most promising junior of 2022-23.
The Rugby Union all-rounder joined a great list of John Tracey Memorial winners during the BDCA's presentation night on Friday.
Taylor became a crucial part of the Rugby bowling attack this season and finished as the team's third highest wicket taker with 22 scalps at an average of 19, finishing only behind Sam Macpherson (29) and Jonah Ruzgas (25).
On four occasions he finished with three or more wickets in an innings, securing best figures of the campaign of 4-26 in the last match of the regular season against St Pat's Old Boys.
His efforts with the bat were also noteworthy.
Taylor picked up a vital half century in Rugby's round six win over the Saints and backed that up with a 58 for Central West in their thrilling Western Zone Inter Council matchup against Western Plains.
Later into the BOIDC campaign he added scores of 30 and 43 with the bat and finished his season with an average of 29.2.
"I was really surprised about this one, I really wasn't expecting it," Taylor said.
"I think I've personally come a long way this season but I've had a lot of support along the way which has made the season a lot more enjoyable.
"If you told me at the start of this season that I'd be in five finals, make colts and be in first grade I wouldn't have believed you. It's been phenomenal."
The award adds to Taylor's earlier Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association player of the season award.
Taylor signalled his intent from the first game of the junior season when he scored an unbeaten 50 against Blayney.
He followed that up with 53 not out against Stannies Blue 15s and figures of 1-2 against Stannies White 15s in the next match.
Later into the season, in his third appearance at the crease, Taylor once again brought up an unbeaten half century (51) against Stannies Blue.
His three unbeaten efforts meant he finished his unbeaten, premiership-winning under 17s campaign without an average.
"We've got quite a strong junior side. We've got a lot of experienced players there," Taylor said.
"Everyone batted around three to four times through the season. I only batted the three times but it was probably my best season there, and I've had a lot of memorable times with that team. They're a really great bunch of guys."
Cooper Brien picked up the major prize of BDCA Cricket of the Year while his Saints teammate Matt Fearnley won the Arthur Williams Memorial for umpires appreciation.
St Pat's were also the recipients of the BDCA club championship.
