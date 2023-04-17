Mayor, this is the real point about the new government putting the handbrake on highway project

The mayor of Bathurst has missed the point of the state government's handbrake on the Great Western Highway's upgrade.
And the point is this.
The state, thanks to the former conservative government propped up for 12 years by our own Member for Bathurst, is financially not in a great place to start a project that would cost billions for a tunnel that would only cut commuters' travelling time by 10 minutes.
The state government is only putting the project on hold. No contracts have been torn up.
The project is being looked at and properly costed so the community can have absolute certainty that the project can be completed once, on time and in a way that is transparent and fair.
The mayor cannot expect the state government to throw $100 bills into a hole and expect results.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.