Taylor Draper, 25, of Gormans Hill convicted for driving with a middle range PCA

By Court Reporter
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:00pm
'Why were you drinking?' magistrate asks woman who failed breath test
'Why were you drinking?' magistrate asks woman who failed breath test

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel after consuming five to six rum and Cokes has been reminded by a magistrate that she has now been before the court twice in a short period.

