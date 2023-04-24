'Why were you drinking?' magistrate asks woman who failed breath test

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel after consuming five to six rum and Cokes has been reminded by a magistrate that she has now been before the court twice in a short period.
Taylor Draper, 25, of Gormans Hill, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 12 charged with driving with a middle range PCA.
Appearing unrepresented before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, Draper pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police documents before the court said Draper was driving down Durham Street at about 1.55am on Sunday, March 26, 2023 when she was seen by police.
Police said they activated their warning lights, indicating that the vehicle should stop, and it did so about 100 metres from the intersection of Durham Street and Kendall Avenue.
Draper was given a roadside breath test, which produced a positive reading.
She was arrested, taken to Bathurst Police Station and given a breath analysis, which produced a reading of 0.109, according to the police documents.
Draper told police that she had been drinking rum and Coke at a Bathurst pub and that she had consumed about five to six drinks in the five hours leading up to her arrest, according to the police documents.
"I see a few red flags here," Magistrate Ellis said.
"This is the second time you're before the court in a short period for criminal charges.
"Why were you drinking?"
Draper responded with: "There was an event at the pub, but my friends left me. I had been pacing myself."
"The facts say five to six rum and Cokes. That's not pacing," Magistrate Ellis said.
"There's been many times the court hasn't convicted you in the past. I'm not prepared to deal with this today without a conviction."
Draper was convicted and had her licence disqualified for three months.
She was also ordered to pay a $300 fine and given a 12-month mandatory interlock order.
