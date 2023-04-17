A BATHURST woman is part of the changing face of the booming wool classing sector.
Junaya Ireland, a graduate of the two-year TAFE wool classing course, was among the top 10 in the country competing in the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) Wool Classing Competition at Sydney Royal Show.
Ms Ireland said she had been working in the sheds with her partner, who runs the contract business Alex Boyd Shearing, as a rouseabout, so it was a natural progression to become a wool classer.
"I had been a rouseabout and would pen up or press in the sheds, but decided to do the course as it helped the business having an additional wool classer on hand giving more value to the farmers - and I really enjoy it," she said.
"More women are doing this because it's good money and more inviting than it was years ago as it was very male orientated before."
She said the show had been "such an amazing experience" and she had "learned so much".
One of Ms Ireland's fellow competitors, grazier Grace Collins, who runs a mixed farming production at Warrederry, near Gooloogong, said becoming a wool classer had helped increase her skills on the farm.
"I was working in my own sheds and had a passion for it. As I developed my skills, I then started working out and helping in other sheds," she said.
Having a business and agriculture degree under her belt, Mrs Collins said it was important to continuing gaining new skills.
"Classing your own wool and understanding the product you are breeding for is a great objective to have," she said.
The AWEX Wool Classing Competition was won by TAFE NSW graduate and Murringo classer Austin Grace.
AWEX wool classer registrar Fiona Raleigh said there were more women progressing through the wool industry in all areas of the shearing shed.
'When you look at the registration statistics of wool classers, it's nearly 50/50," Ms Raleigh said.
"It's a trend we are seeing with new graduates where there are increasingly more females taking on training because of the succession of moving from wool handling to seeking out training to be wool classers.
"It's also increasing with more women in shearing training."
TAFE NSW said that, according to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, greasy wool exporting is one of Australia's largest export commodities, producing 25 per cent sold on the global wool market.
TAFE NSW wool classing teacher Kerri Capill said that, for the first time ever, female wool classing graduates were outnumbering males at TAFE NSW.
