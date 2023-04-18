AFTER years of planning, work is imminent on the creation of a new mid-block pedestrian crossing for George Street.
It won't be just any old pedestrian crossing, though, it will be the only lined and raised pedestrian crossing in the Bathurst central business district.
Bathurst Regional Council has received funding under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program, which requires it to trial a new raised pedestrian crossing in George Street opposite Machattie Lane.
Businesses in the vicinity of the site received notification of the impending work in a letter from council's acting director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Richard Denyer.
In his letter, Mr Denyer stressed that the project was a trial only and would be evaluated at a later date.
"The trial will be in place for a period of 12 months. Council will then consider whether the crossing should remain in place permanently," he said.
Council's contractor was due to commence works in George Street on Monday, April 17, although it appears that they have yet to begin.
The project is to be carried out in brief stages.
The first stage, estimated to take two days, involves the partial demolition of the existing concrete pedestrian ramps on either side of George Street.
Stage two will see asphalt placed to form the raised crossing, resulting in temporary road closures.
After this work is complete, line marking and signage for the pedestrian crossing will be put in place. This will also require some temporary road closures.
The third stage is anticipated to take one to two days.
"Every effort will be made by the contractor to schedule work activities so disturbance to businesses in the vicinity of the works is minimised," Mr Denyer said.
The Western Advocate reported back in May, 2019 that council planned to create a mid-block pedestrian crossing in George Street at the entrance to Machattie Lane.
However, at that time, there was no mention of it being a raised crossing.
It wasn't until July, 2022 that council's traffic committee gave the green light to plans for a raised pedestrian crossing at the site.
In his letter to businesses, Mr Denyer noted that mid-block raised pedestrian crossings were recommended for the CBD in the Bathurst Town Centre Master Plan, as a way to improve pedestrian access.
"Whilst there is likely to be both positive and negative community sentiment towards raised mid-block pedestrian crossings, community consultation under taken during the preparation of the master plan indicated strong community support, with 77 per cent of those surveyed in support of mid-block crossings," he said.
