GOLFERS of all abilities took a swing at the sport on Sunday, April 16, all for a good cause.
The annual Legacy Golf Day was held at the Bathurst Golf Club, to raise money for the support of veterans and their families.
One hundred and sixty golfers attended on the day, helping to raise approximately $10,000 for Legacy.
President of Legacy Bathurst, Jeff Cox, said he was extremely pleased with the turnout, and the amount of money raised on the day.
"It was a big success," he said.
He believed that part of this success could be attributed to businesses in Bathurst and surrounds, and their generosity in prize donations for the raffle which was drawn on the day.
"We raised over $1100 from that raffle, and of course all that money goes towards looking after veterans and their families," Mr Cox said.
"We had 30-odd prizes, which is about $4000 worth, which generous businesses donated to the raffle for Legacy."
Prizes from the raffle included tickets to the Bathurst 1000, donated by Repco, a tool pack worth over $422 from Tool King, and a $250 voucher to Bathurst Mowerland.
Not only were there prizes awarded on the day for raffle winners, but there were also prizes up for grabs for the winning team, the longest drive, the straightest drive, and the nearest to the pin.
There was also a prize of $20,000 up for grabs for any lucky golfer who could manage to sink a hole in one on the 13th.
But much to the dismay of participants, and to Mr Cox, the golfers were not so lucky on the day.
"The only disappointment was that nobody won the $20,000," he said.
Despite nobody achieving the elusive hole in one, Mr Cox said that participants had no complaints on the day.
"They were all very happy with how it was conducted," he said.
Members of Legacy were also very happy, as the money raised will go directly to supporting the organisation.
"It's an excellent result as far as Legacy is concerned, we always get good support with whatever function we're organising," Mr Cox said.
"For the veterans and family that we support, and look after, we need finances because the government don't help us out in any way."
This year marks 100 years of Legacy, which was originally founded in 1923 as a means to support the families of Australian Defence Force men and women who lost their lives in the First World War.
It has now grown to include other major conflicts such as the Second World War, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Though the Legacy Golf Day is over for another year, the work of Legacy is continuing, with an upcoming ANZAC Day raffle.
Tickets for this raffle will be available for purchase in the Armada Shopping Centre in the coming days.
Any prizes from the Legacy Golf Day raffle that are yet to be claimed, can be collected from the Bathurst RSL following correspondence from Bathurst Legacy.
