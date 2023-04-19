MEMBERS of the Bathurst community will rally together to support a local teenager and his family as they face a battle that no one should ever have to go through.
Only 18 years old, Tallis Tobin has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which is very uncommon for someone of his age.
Having played rugby league for the Western Rams and Bathurst Panthers, Mr Tobin is a well-known and beloved member of the community, which is why family friend Benny Rozga has organised a fundraiser to help lift spirits and raise some money.
The 'Get Tuff for Tallis' event will be held at The 1880 Hotel on Friday, May 5, where a number of auctions and raffles will be held, and scissors will be making an appearance.
"It's been since probably 2018 that I've had a proper cut to my hair," Mr Rozga said.
"I've also committed to taking off my eyebrows if we raise $10,000 on the night - it has to be on the night though.
"I'll auction off the haircut, but I want to donate the hair so it will have to be prepared by a professional and the highest bidder will get to cut the hair.
"The highest bidder, if we raise the $10,000, will get to shave the eyebrows as well."
Mr Rozga has also agreed to get a full-body wax if $20,000 is raised on the night.
While there'll be some great sports memorabilia and raffle prizes up for grabs, thanks to the generosity of a number of local people and businesses, the night is ultimately about bringing the community together to support one of their own.
Mr Rozga said when one person is suffering, there's a mother and a father, siblings and cousins, aunties and uncles, grandparents and friends, who are all saddened for their loved one.
"It's about bringing the community together, everyone will be there for the right reasons. And it's cancer and leukemia awareness as well," he said.
"It'll be amazing to bring people together for the support because it's not just the people who are sick who struggle, other people suffer as well."
Another local jumping on board to help raise money is Tony Brazier, who is Ace Tobin's boxing trainer - Mr Tobin's younger brother.
While Mr Brazier has only been training with Ace for around five months, he said he's a good kid with great boxing potential, and he was more than happy to do his bit to help raise money for a good family.
"He's got a lot of talent and he's only 16," Mr Brazier said, who will be shaving his beard at the fundraiser.
"I've had [a beard] for a long time, like 30 years or something, it'll feel really weird," Mr Brazier said, laughing.
"But it's so they can make some money for him [Mr Tobin] to help with medical expenses."
When Mr Tobin was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, his aunty Nicole set up a Gofundme page, which people can donate to if they'd like to help and can't attend the fundraiser.
Mr Tobin's father Scott told the Western Advocate at the start of March that the family was overwhelmed by the support they'd already received and are incredibly grateful.
