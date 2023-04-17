Western Advocate
Tony Brazier is awarded fight of the night for his effort at Battle In The Bush 6

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:44am, first published April 17 2023 - 3:00pm
HE'S 65-years-old, he hadn't had a fight in 40 years, but when Tony Brazier won his bout on Saturday night by way of a round two knockout his reaction was a simple - "That was alright."

