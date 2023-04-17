HE'S 65-years-old, he hadn't had a fight in 40 years, but when Tony Brazier won his bout on Saturday night by way of a round two knockout his reaction was a simple - "That was alright."
While the reaction of the Bathurst fitness trainer and boxing coach was understated, the spectators who had gathered for the Battle In The Bush 6 event and those in Brazier's camp went wild.
One of them was Brazier's fellow FightClub272 coach Billie Ryan. She was so proud she fought back tears to see him win in such a fashion.
"I was having heart palpitations his entire fight, I could actually see my heart beating out of my chest. I screamed the entire time, it felt like I just won the lotto when he stopped him," Ryan said.
"This what he said to me after 'Yeah, that was alright'. I was going nuts, I was going ballistic the whole time he was in there and he won and he was just 'Yeah that was alright Bill.'
"He loves it though."
Brazier was lured back in the ring at Cowra after a four-decade absence as the Battle In The Bush 6 was designed to raise money for under privileged children across the Central West.
While he has coached boxing for a long time, Brazier's background in the ring was actually as a kick-boxer.
His opponent, 63-year-old John Pearce from Parkes, had two fights this year prior to Saturday's bout.
"I'd always said to him [Brazier] that had he had to have one more fight, but he was always so casual about it," Ryan said.
"He was always so reserved about it and said 'You never know, they might be training hard and be healthy too', but I think he even surprised himself.
"I don't think he was nervous at all, he was like a little kid all day, he was so excited."
The pair traded blows in the first round round, but in the opening seconds of round two Brazier knocked Pearce to the canvas.
While Pearce got back to his feet, Brazier worked him back onto the ropes. The knockout was quick in coming from there, the fight stopped around a minute into that round.
It was an effort which not only saw Brazier declared the victor, but given the honour as the best fight of the night.
"I knew he'd switch on as soon as the bell went, I knew he'd be on, I didn't expect anything less," Ryan said.
"Once he got him into the corner I knew it was done. That's what he does to all the young blokes when they're sparring, he gets them in the corner and they're stuffed.
"It was definitely the crowd pleaser on the night, like the crowd went absolutely ballistic. Both those guys have done a lot for the industry over a really long time, it's just not something you see at many fight nights, two men in their 60s getting in there.
"It's a lot on a young person's body training - the time, effort, dedication and recovery - it's a lot for your body to go through on a weekly basis. So for those two guys to get in and put on such a show, it was amazing."
All up there were 16 fights on the night, with Brazier one of three members of the Bathurst based FightClub272 who got in the ring at Cowra.
Both Ryan and Kurt Schroder had their original opponents withdraw, but for the sake of raising money for charity agreed to fight up a weight division.
Ryan took on an opponent 10 kilograms heavier, while Schroder not only conceded height, but reach and experience to his rival.
Though both lost on points, they put in a bold showing and added to the atmosphere of the Battle In The Bush 6 event.
"That was only Kurt's third fight and the guy he was fighting was about four or five kilos heavier than him and had about two foot on him and he also came off six fights in a row," Ryan said.
"Kurt, he fought extremely well, he fought a very experienced opponent and just lost on points. I'm very proud of him, it doesn't feel like a loss.
"We had a lot fun too, it was a really good night.
"We had so many supporters, it was actually a bit of spin out seeing how many people we knew there."
While the official total of funds raised at the event is yet to be released, it is expected to be well in excess of the raise $20,000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.