Shane Broes, Matt Fearnley given St Pat's Old Boys life membership

ST Pat's Old Boys might have only existed as a club for a little over a decade now but there already two members worthy of being considered 'titans' of the blue and white.
Shane Broes and Matt Fearnley were instrumental in helping the club forge through tough times in its early years to get it to its current strong state, and for that reason they were named as the Saints' first ever life members on Friday night.
The pair become two of the most recognisable and influential figures to don a Saints shirt since the St Pat's and All Saints' Old Boys clubs came together in September of 2011.
One of the biggest achievements the club enjoyed thanks to their efforts was a title treble in 2015-16, where the second grade team - captained by Broes - plus the Presidents Cup and third grade sides all claimed grand final glory.
That came after Broes also led the club's second grade side to a premiership in the previous season.
Fearnley continues to be a leader with the ball for the Saints' top grade side since he helped the club claim its breakthrough success in the 2018-19 BDCA first grade grand final.
That glory would never have come if not for the pair willing to take a long term view with the club in its early stages.
"We sat down and had a plan that we'd be building it from the ground up with our kids," Broes said.
"We knew there was hard work that needed to be done and there were hard times early on when first grade was getting bowled out for 27 while we waiting for the kids to come along.
"It makes it all worthwhile now seeing the success that the club has enjoyed over the past few years, as well as through the younger grades. There's been plenty of Presos and second grade titles, and to then move up and win the first grade grand final is very special.
"The club culture that we've built is probably the best thing. It's something that we wanted to build early on."
Broes said it was incredibly fulfilling to see the Saints become a force in the lower grades just a few seasons into the club's existence.
"I had four or so seasons in first grade, and played up there a bit again this season, but my role was to move back in second grade and develop the kids. That's paying dividends now," he said.
"While I felt like I could have played first grade for a few more years I thought it was more important to work with the kids and develop them. I'm very happy with what's been achieved there.
"The good thing about it now is the kids were 13 when we started and now they're old enough to have a beer. You coach them as a kid and now you can have a beer with them after they've played first grade cricket. That's pretty special."
The groundwork laid by Broes and Fearnley eventually reaped the biggest reward possible almost eight years after the merger occurred.
The Saints eventually broke through for their first BDCA top grade finals appearance in the 2017-18 season, where they'd come up just one wicket short of a maiden title in the grand final against Rugby Union.
They wouldn't have to wait longer to go one spot better when Fearnley and his talented first grade outfit thumped City Colts in the 2018-19 decider.
Fearnley said he'll never forget how good the 2019 grand final success felt after everything that had gone towards getting Pat's to that point.
"It's so good to be part of a great club. Great clubs are infectious and they end up being part of your DNA," he said.
"There's so many good people in this club that I wanted to develop a pathway and a plan for them. When we started we'd never had any success at the top end ... but we persevered and we got there.
"At the time I was playing first grade while we were seeing success in the lower grades. I think one stat is remembered was that I hadn't beaten Bathurst City in six years.
"To get that first win against them in a preliminary final and then the next year win the title meant a lot to me, and it's also meant a lot to me to see so many of the kids come through from a young age to that top grade."
Fearnley would also go on to add a 2021-22 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket crown to his name.
He finished the latest season as the first grade team's equal highest wicket taker at an average of 15.46.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
