Man who drove with illicit drug in system to be off the road for a year

A MAN will have to wait 12 months to get his licence back, after he was convicted for driving with an illicit drug in his system.
Cain Allan Johnston, 26, of Kooronga Avenue, Orange, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 12, to answer a charge of driving a motor vehicle with illicit drug present in oral fluid.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with the matter ex parte (in his absence) and convicted him of the charge.
In the police documents handed to the court, Johnston was stopped by police around 1.10pm on December 2, 2022, at Bradwardine Road, West Bathurst, for the purpose of a random test.
The accused was asked to produce his licence which he did not do.
Johnston provided his driver's licence number, which revealed via police checks that he held a current C class NSW driver's licence.
The accused was breath tested with a negative result.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Johnston was then subjected to an oral fluid test which he subsequently produced a positive detection to methamphetamine
He was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Bathurst Police Station, with the sample return a positive result to methamphetamine.
Following forensic analysis on the remainder of the second test, a result of positive for both methamphetamine and cocaine was produced.
Johnston was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined $1200.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.