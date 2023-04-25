Western Advocate
Cain Allan Johnston, 26, of Orange, convicted for driving with an illicit drug in his system

By Court Reporter
Updated April 25 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:30am
Man who drove with illicit drug in system to be off the road for a year
A MAN will have to wait 12 months to get his licence back, after he was convicted for driving with an illicit drug in his system.

