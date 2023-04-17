Is it still a showground? Because all the changes are making me wonder

I am not a blow-in. I used to show my horses in the 1950s and 60s and became a member of the Show Council in 1978. In addition, the show's ringmaster for a good few years. Then vice president, for a number of years, broadcast steward, in addition to the many jobs before and after the show, such as many hours spent on the secretary's tractor driving over and over the show ring, getting it ready for the next event.

