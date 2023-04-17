Is it still a showground? Because all the changes are making me wonder

ON April 1 I joined the Bathurst heritage tour of the wonderful Bathurst Showground. I must say it was very well done.
The question that keeps coming to my mind is: why is it still called a showground?
The show office that has been in use for maybe 100 years or more has been totally removed - a useful and convenient office for all those who showed their animals, their fruit and vegies, cakes, etc, or patrons who needed to get information for all reasons.
Now it is in the bowels of the Moxon Grandstand - hard to find at showtime.
I really don't know how people can work in the new show office at showtime due to the noise generated when the show is in full swing.
I also find the dining area under the very same grandstand - where the judges, stewards and patrons of the show were able to dine - now all gone. In addition, the president's rooms have been taken out.
Where now do the show officials, such as the chief stewards, take the judges and volunteers for a cup of tea?
I find it sad that all the great trophies that have been awarded to participants over the years are not on display as they used to be; photos of the presidents from a bygone era are also not displayed. Why?
Is the new life of the showground to be a caravan park?
Perhaps the office could be rebuilt - ie, relocated - back in the Howard Pavilion as it was and should be, given it still is a showground; ie, its primary task?
Please confer with people that know and care about the ground.
I am not a blow-in. I used to show my horses in the 1950s and 60s and became a member of the Show Council in 1978. In addition, the show's ringmaster for a good few years. Then vice president, for a number of years, broadcast steward, in addition to the many jobs before and after the show, such as many hours spent on the secretary's tractor driving over and over the show ring, getting it ready for the next event.
I was also a member of the Trust Committee.
I am confident that all other Bathurst Show life members are as proud as I am to have received a life member badge.
I look forward to someone answering my questions.
