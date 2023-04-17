BATHURST Regional Council's attempt to balance rising costs with community expectations for service delivery has resulted in a very tight draft budget for the 2023-24 financial year.
Traditionally, the draft budget papers highlight a number of attention-grabbing major projects among the general maintenance and day-to-day service delivery commitments.
This year, though, there's a clear focus on upkeep over splashing out on new development.
Council's director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, last year said the 2022-23 budget was probably "the hardest budget we've had to put together in the entire time I've been here at Bathurst council".
Twelve months on, the situation has not improved.
"It's not any easier. To say it's a difficult year again is a valid statement," Mr Jones said.
"We're not unique when you look at just the business economy in general. Everybody's costs are escalating and we're not immune to that, unfortunately, and so to maintain the same level of services our community expects is proving challenging year on year."
Council is aware that ratepayers are also being affected by rising costs, and that had to be considered when preparing a budget for the next financial year.
Residents can expect a rate rise of 3.8 per cent, which council says is necessary to meet increasing costs.
"Some members of the community may find that a challenging increase, so council will continue to work with the community around managing expectations and delivering the essential services required," Mr Jones said.
While it was considered, no additional special rate variation was sought for the next financial year, unlike what ratepayers experienced last year.
Mr Jones also hasn't ruled out future additional special rate variations, which could be deemed necessary to allow council to maintain its service delivery.
One of the greatest challenges council is facing at the moment is the increasing costs of materials and availability of contractors, along with availability of council staff.
The engineering works project budget, for example, has an allocation of just under $13 million for the next financial year, which is consistent with the spend in the 2022-23 financial year.
However, Mr Jones said the amount of work that will be delivered will likely drop in comparison due to those escalating costs.
"There is always cost increases in materials, but what we're finding this side of COVID is the escalation has been abnormal," he said.
"The cost of fuel, the cost of concrete, the cost of steel, raw product that we require in our service delivery, the escalation in prices that we've seen over the last 12 months has been quite significant when you compare to previous years."
The bulk of the works in the budget for roads, bridges and footpaths are part of council's asset management plans.
In the Engineering - Technical Services allocation, there is new funding set aside for the development of the McPhillamy Park conservation management plan and master plan for its future use.
The $50,000 allocation will be added to money set aside in the 2022-23 budget to develop the documents. No money has been allocated for any construction works.
It is hoped the documents could lead to grant funding.
"One of the reasons why we do invest in master planning is quite often when grant funds become available, unless you've got some kind of documentary evidence that supports why you want to do A, B or C, it makes it difficult to win major grants," Mr Jones said.
When it comes to recreation, council is hoping to be in a position to deliver the Carrington Park grandstand expansion project.
Council has obtained a $4.25 million loan for the project already and hopes to secure grant funds in 2023-24 to allow for a further $9.75 million to be allocated to the grandstand.
The grandstand has been in the spotlight in recent months as councillor Warren Aubin has attempted to have the loan diverted from the grandstand to fixing up deteriorating roads in Bathurst.
One of his main arguments has been that the grandstand is only used for one major event a year, being the National Rugby League (NRL) match featuring the Penrith Panthers.
However, without investing in the grandstand, council will struggle to attract other major events to Carrington Park.
"One of the things we've been pushing is both a men's and a women's game," Mr Jones said.
"At the moment, we only have one set of change rooms, so that won't work, and to make sure that we provide equitable facilities we need to make sure we have a venue that can cater for that."
If council can secure a grant, then construction on the grandstand extension could commence in the 2023-24 financial year.
There is also a $19 million allocation in council's budget for the continued development of the Windy 1100 subdivision, currently under construction in Windradyne.
Mr Jones said that, all going well, the first of the lots will become available for sale in the 2023-24 financial year.
The budget will deliver a surplus, albeit a small one, of $10,279.
Council will consider the draft budget at its April 19 ordinary meeting, where it is anticipated to resolve to put the document on public exhibition to seek community feedback.
The document would then come back to council for adoption before the end of June.
