Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Rising costs sees Bathurst council draft up another tight budget for 2023-24

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's budget time for Bathurst Regional Council.
It's budget time for Bathurst Regional Council.

BATHURST Regional Council's attempt to balance rising costs with community expectations for service delivery has resulted in a very tight draft budget for the 2023-24 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.