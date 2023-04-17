EBONY Robinson was one of the most dominant riders at the recent AusCycling Junior Track National Championships as she came away with five gold medals and a bronze in under 17s, while fellow Bathurst rider Jenna Gallagher showed that she's come a long way over the course of her under 15s season by winning two silvers.
Almost no-one at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane had an answer for anything that Robinson threw their way as she won the sprint, scratch, 500 metre time trial, keirin, team sprint and even picked up an unexpected individual pursuit bronze.
Gallagher's wasn't overawed by the occasion of her first ever Junior Track Nats as she celebrated 500m time trial and sprint runner-up results.
Other highlights for the first-time competitor included a sixth in the individual pursuit and an impressive win in the consolation keirin final, for seventh overall.
Gallagher's mother and coach, Toireasa, said the Bathurst riders managed to shock themselves with their efforts.
"They were up there with expectations in certain events but they probably medalled in ones that they didn't even consider," she said.
"That was really cool to see. It played out so well for them."
Even with her huge haul of gold medals it was actually Robinson's bronze that became one of her biggest highlights.
"Ebony is just on another level. She was one step above everyone else," Gallagher said.
"She was the best performing athlete overall across the whole championship, and I was lucky enough to call her race in the pursuit where she rode a PB in the opening round, and that put her into the bronze medal race.
"She knew that the rider she was up against in the bronze medal ride liked to pace herself and finish strongly so Ebony said 'I'm going to hammer it for first kilometre and hope that I can hold on'.
"It was amazing that she didn't die in the last few laps when the other girl was coming back at her. It was a gamble but Ebony felt like she had nothing to lose.
"Ebony's race craft is just so superior. She knows where to go and where to be and that always gives her a better chance of a great result."
Robinson also set a new personal best in her 500m time trial where she was able to go sub-36 seconds.
As team captain Robinson also greatly enjoyed the chance to race an all-NSW final in the team sprint.
Her other major highlight was her well-timed final sprint in the scratch race where Robinson went off the front of the main pack and successfully chased down a pair of breakaway riders.
Jenna Gallagher came into her first season of under 15s with a dominant road and track record in under 13s, and even as a bottom age rider had expectations of being right in the mix in major track events.
However, her mother said that Jenna has had to work hard and take on board a lot of lessons to get herself to the stage that she's currently at.
"She expected to slot into under 15s without much hassle but when she started racing back in October she struggled on the velodrome. She was unsure of where to place herself on the track," Gallagher said.
"She probably stayed like that for three months but after that she had a lightbulb moment where it all clicked for her. Her progression since then has been quick.
"Her winning medals as a bottom-age rider is a very special thing. I have never put any expectations on Jenna because you never know what the competition is like across Australia until everyone comes together for nationals."
