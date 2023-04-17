Western Advocate
Ebony Robinson, Jenna Gallagher win eight medals at nationals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 17 2023
EBONY Robinson was one of the most dominant riders at the recent AusCycling Junior Track National Championships as she came away with five gold medals and a bronze in under 17s, while fellow Bathurst rider Jenna Gallagher showed that she's come a long way over the course of her under 15s season by winning two silvers.

