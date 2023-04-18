A SERIES of events to mark a milestone moment for Bathurst's CBD icon will begin this week.
Members of the Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon group are celebrating 90 years since the last brick was placed and the Kings Parade tower was completed in 1933.
The bells were not in place for that year's Anzac Day commemorations, according to Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon secretary Wendy Murphy, but they were installed and officially opened on November 12, 1933.
Ms Murphy said there are a number of events that members of the Bathurst community are warmly invited to attend over the next three weeks to mark the occasion of the 90th anniversary.
It will begin with the Bathurst District Historical Society Muster this Thursday, April 20 at 7.30pm where OAM recipient Jan Page will give a presentation on the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon and the new generation carillonists.
The historical society muster will be held in the Uniting Church Activities Hall in William Street, everyone is welcome and it will be a gold coin entry.
A light supper will be served after the talk.
The muster will be followed by a 90th anniversary recital performed by Ms Murphy and two fellow carillonists, Denise Garland and Jennifer Roberts, on Sunday, April 23 from 11.15am.
As well, Ms Murphy said there are accompanying tours of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon available through the Autumn Colours program that "everyone is encouraged to take part in by registering through the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre".
And two Bathurst carillonists will be joined by Thomas Laue, senior carillonist from the National Carillon in Canberra, to perform as part of this year's Festival of Bells.
"There are more celebrations planned for November, but April/May gives a unique opportunity for everyone to celebrate this iconic part of Bathurst's town square, and enjoy some beautiful performances ringing out in Kings Parade," Ms Murphy said.
