HIS men iced a historic Endeavour Oval clean sweep eight years in the making, but if you think that Bathurst Bulldogs first XV coach Dean Oxley was a satisfied man on Saturday you'd be wrong.
Though Oxley acknowledged it was a special achievement for the Bulldogs' to win on Orange Emus home turf in the women's, third grade, second grade and Blowes Cup first grade fixtures on the same day for the first time in the club's history, he had a blunt assessment over his side's display.
"We'll have to play a lot better," Oxley said following the narrow 25-20 win over Emus.
"It was a tough game, it wasn't a high standard game, but was very physical and had a lot of feeling, which is always going to happen against Emus.
"They really turned up and were ready to play and taught us a bit of a lesson to be honest at the breakdown.
"They were physical in defence and could count themselves a little unlucky not to get the victory, we had a try that was quite fortunate.
"That being said, I'm very proud of the way the boys defended, their attitude and the way we got the job done, but we can play a lot better. We'll have to play a lot better."
It was a opening round which saw a piece of Bathurst Bulldogs history created.
Since Bulldogs first fielded a women's side in the 2016 competition, they've enjoyed plenty of successful Saturdays at Endeavour Oval.
But round one of the 2023 season will go down as the the first time in Bulldogs' club history that the women beat the Emus on at Endeavour on the same day the thirds, seconds and firsts did as well.
The achievement was not lost on Oxley.
"I knew Emus were coming, the quality of the coaching staff and the quality of the club I knew it was going to be a tough. So to get wins in four grades was phenomenal," Oxley said.
"It was an outstanding game in third grade and that set the tone for the day. The women had a great win and second grade grafted out a tight victory and we did the same.
"I don't know the last time we would've played at Emus and won all four grades."
While Bathurst's third grade side lost both its regular round games at Endeavour Oval last year, on Saturday a pair of tries from scrumhalf Angus Peck helped Bulldogs to a 33-7 victory.
The Bathurst Bulldogs women helped Bella McIntosh celebrated her 50th game milestone in style as they posted a 38-5 victory.
In second grade it was a close fought battle, tries to Daniel Woods and Scott Johnston as well as a pair of penalty goals helping Bulldogs to scrape home with a 16-10 victory.
Then came time for Oxley's men to go into battle in a grand final rematch.
The Bulldogs first XV prevailed 25-20 to pull off the historic clean sweep.
However, Oxley said he felt his side did not produce the standard of rugby that will be required to successfully defend their Blowes Cup title.
He knows both he himself and his squad can do better.
"Normally we're not underdone, but this year I feel we're a little off the pace to what we've done previous years," he said.
"We had a really positive build up, but we just had a couple of trial fixtures that were cancelled late due to opposition availability and it was too late to co-ordinate replacements.
"I hadn't really taken into account we only had three available from last year's pack, it hadn't really registered because of the quality that's come into the side, but they still haven't played our level of football.
"I was expecting too much, I don't think I coached very well so I also can do better myself. So I'll take some learnings myself as a coach, I think it's important to own that.
"Champion teams win ugly and we won ugly, we'll play a lot better football during this year."
Oxley and his players will get a chance to show that improvement this Saturday when hosting Forbes at Ashwood Park.
