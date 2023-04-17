Western Advocate
Bathurst locals dressed up at the 2016 Anzac Day races at Tyers Park

Updated April 18 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
DON'T miss out on your chance to win two tickets to the VIP marquee at this year's Anzac Day Soldier's Saddle meeting at Tyers Park.

