DON'T miss out on your chance to win two tickets to the VIP marquee at this year's Anzac Day Soldier's Saddle meeting at Tyers Park.
Tickets to the VIP marquee provide guests with a cocktail-style environment with canapés, a grazing table, live music, private bar and bathrooms.
The annual event always attracts a large crowd, giving everyone an opportunity to dress up, catch up with friends and enjoy a fun day out.
For those still deciding on an outfit, the theme for this year's Fashions on the Field competition is 'a touch of red'.
In addition to a fantastic day of racing, there will also be trackside entertainment, live music, food stalls and a great carnival atmosphere.
MORE FLASHBACK GALLERIES:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.