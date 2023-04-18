HODGES scoops up the ball from dummy half, fires it out to Hodges who bursts through the line, then Hodges arrives in support on the wing and scores in the corner for Bathurst Panthers.
It might not have happened on Sunday, but it's a scenario that could very well play out in this season's Tom Nelson Premiership for Panthers.
Brothers Declan and Connor Hodges made their under 18s debut alongside each other in Dubbo on Sunday, with their Panthers team-mates including their cousin Hayden Hodges.
While Dubbo CYMS won the match 36-10, it was a special afternoon for the trio.
"I've played with him [Connor] all my life. It's amazing to be able to do that," Declan said.
"I was a little bit nervous before it, but it wasn't too bad. It definitely helped having him there.
"We've got our cousin playing with us too, Hayden Hodges, so we've got three Hodges in the one team.
"He's a winger, he's just picked it up this year. He used to play in juniors for Pat's."
While Sunday marked their under 18s debut, seeing the Hodges brothers lining up alongside each other in Panthers colours is nothing new.
Connor, who boasts bragging rights as the oldest "by a few minutes", and Declan have loved league since they can remember.
"We picked out NRL teams when we were like two-years-old," Connor laughed.
They started out in under 6s for St Pat's, but then then switched to Panthers due to family links with the club. They've been there ever since.
Declan operates as hooker while Connor, who says he plays "wherever I am put", lined up in the back row against Dubbo CYMS.
"It's pretty cool to play with him, it's not something that everyone gets to do," Connor said.
"It was a very rough game, physical, and we were missing a lot of our forwards as well.
"It definitely felt a lot closer than it was, I don't think the scoreline was a reflection. We gave away a few penalties and definitely piggy backed them down the field.
"We need to work together and not leave as many gaps in the line."
Working together in a defence was one of the highlights for the brothers.
Declan's favourite moment was a shot he put on one of CYMS' forwards who had been giving him some verbal treatment, closely followed by another tackle he and Connor made together.
"My first tackle, I picked this fella up and dropped him. He'd been talking to me all game," Declan said.
"Bloody oath it fired everyone up, he stopped talking to me after that too. He was a frigging monster, so nah, he probably didn't expect it.
"There was also one where me and Connor were both in the same tackle and he was telling us to get off."
So did the brothers take their time in fulfilling the request of that CYMS player?
"Naturally," said Declan.
"Obviously," added Connor.
The Hodges siblings are confident the addition of some more experience in the Panthers' pack this Sunday will help them put in an improved showing against Parkes.
That many of last season's under 16s Panthers side have made the step up alongside the brothers means there are familiar combinations on which to build.
"I think there are nine or 10 of us who have come up from 16s, but it does make it easier to work with people when you know how they play," Connor said.
"We just have to build that trust with everyone else and we should be good."
On a personal level the brothers are hoping to improve their game as they take on Group 11 based sides as well as sides familiar to them from their Group 10 Junior Rugby League years.
That and beating St Pat's in round three.
"I can't wait for that Pat's game, we all go to school together so it's bragging rights," Declan said.
