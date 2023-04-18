Cubs program gives region's juniors a chance to hone their skills

THIRTEEN years since its inception the Penrith Panthers Cubs program has continued to give Bathurst rugby league players the opportunity to further their skills and learn from experienced coaches.
The latest edition in Bathurst took place on Friday at Morse Park following sessions run by Panthers at Forbes on Wednesday and Dubbo on Thursday.
More than 40 juniors took part in the clinic which was conducted by Panthers development and pathways manager Sam Jones.
This year's Cubs clinic was also the first opportunity for girls across the region to take part since it began in 2010.
The program underwent an adjustment this season, with a single-day clinic being conducted instead of four separate clinics over four weeks.
Game Development Officer for Western NSW, Dave Elvy, said the clinics continue to be a much appreciated experience for the Bathurst community.
"We got some great weather in Bathurst, which wasn't something we had in Forbes, and we got some great feedback from the kids. They definitely love getting a bit of Penrith gear at the end as well," he said.
"Sam Jones oversees all the junior rep programs and pathways for Panthers, and he also helps with a lot of our Western Rams programs. He's been a big reason for why the club has been successful so it was great to have him come out.
"It was a great turnout. We started this program back in 2010 when there would have been around 25 kids and it's grown with every year. It's a big in investment from Penrith, and it's become something that people look forward to every season."
The clinic is for boys aged 14-15 years and girls aged 15-16, which are age groups looking for as many development opportunities as possible before their Western Rams representation chances open up at the under 16s and 18s level.
Elvy was supportive of the change to the clinic's structure this season.
"This is the first year that we've tried it over one day. There were a few requests from clubs and parents to make that change to save on travel, and I think went pretty well," he said.
"I think it's a good setup doing it that way, and that will help as the girls pathways continue to get bigger and bigger. Numbers were down a little bit doing it this way, which could have been due to school holidays, but I think it'll be better this way.
"It also ensures that Penrith will be able to get to every session, whereas before they'd not get to all of them."
Elvy is hopeful that the clinic will see an increase in girls numbers in the years to come.
"The timing wasn't quite right this year because our Western Rams women's teams went away on the weekend, plus it's a bit new.
"We still got some girls involved and I'm sure the numbers will improve when more realise that Panthers are doing this.
"There's six girls from our region involved in the Tarsha Gale competition with Penrith at the moment, so they're trying to mirror what they're doing with the boys over here."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
