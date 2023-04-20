ANZAC Day is a solemn day of remembrance and reflection.
I ask you to take a moment to honour those who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and reflect on what that contribution and suffering of all those who have served means for us today, as residents of "the lucky country".
There is nothing more Australian than courage, mateship and sacrifice and many of these men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
I would like to acknowledge those in our community who have served and fought for our country. Thank you for your service.
I also ask you to spare a thought for our service people who are carrying out peacekeeping missions around the world.
These brave men and women continue that Anzac spirit and they embody all that's gone before them and all that's ahead of us.
I hope to see many locals and visitors of the Bathurst electorate come together as one on this very significant day in Australian history.
The crowds at services and marches are a physical reminder of the strength of the Australian spirit.
