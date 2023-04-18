Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Ticket sales tracking well ahead of target for NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
April 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A record crowd watches on as Penrith Panthers defeat Newcastle Knights in 2022. Picture by Chris Seabrook
A record crowd watches on as Penrith Panthers defeat Newcastle Knights in 2022. Picture by Chris Seabrook

CARRINGTON Park is on track for another bumper crowd when Penrith Panthers take on the Wests Tigers later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.