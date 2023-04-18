CARRINGTON Park is on track for another bumper crowd when Penrith Panthers take on the Wests Tigers later this month.
This year marks the ninth occasion the two-time reigning NRL premiers have brought one of their regular season matches to Bathurst.
Since playing their first game at Carrington Park back in 2014, Panthers have hosted one match in the Central West city every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bathurst Regional Council confirmed over 7500 tickets have already been sold for the match on Saturday, April 29.
"In comparison to the same time last year, we are up by 3000 tickets," Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said.
"So anyone wanting to head to the game should buy their tickets now, so they don't miss out.
"Tickets will be available on game day, if we haven't sold out prior to that.
"The strong ticket sales in the lead up to game day are encouraging for a crowd that could top last year's record."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
The record attendance for Carrington Park was set last year, when Penrith defeated Newcastle Knights in front of 11,253 fans.
Games in 2018 and 2019 also managed to attract five-figure crowds, however, that was not possible in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cr Taylor said the NRL always brings a significant financial contribution to the Bathurst local economy.
"The economic impact of holding an NRL game in Bathurst in one year is estimated to have created six full-time equivalant jobs and $340,000 in household income and generate an additional $710,000 to the Bathurst economy," he said.
"The benefits of the game are multi-faceted. Bathurst receives coverage on Fox Sports and national television, radio, newspaper and online coverage before and after the match, local newspapers in Penrith and in the region of the away team.
"It not only highlights Bathurst as a venue for high profile sporting fixtures, but also a thriving regional city.
"Visitors to the city for the game inject valuable dollars into our economy in local businesses and accommodation providers and it also offers these visitors an opportunity to explore the other attractions the city and region have to offer."
Tickets for this month's NRL match in Bathurst remain on sale online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.