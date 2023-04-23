Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital celebrates 45 years of business

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 23 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Original owner of Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital Angus McKibbin [middle] celebrating the practice's 45th anniversary with some of the staff. Picture by Amy Rees
Original owner of Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital Angus McKibbin [middle] celebrating the practice's 45th anniversary with some of the staff. Picture by Amy Rees

IN AN old terrace house in Keppel Street in 1978, Angus McKibbin starting practising as a veterinarian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.