IN AN old terrace house in Keppel Street in 1978, Angus McKibbin starting practising as a veterinarian.
Fast forward to 2023, plus a change of location, and Dr McKibbin's practice Stewart Street Vets is celebrating 45 years of business.
From a one-man show to 10 vets and a total of 30 staff, Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital [formally Keppel Street] has come a long way, and Dr McKibbin is proud to see the business thriving after such a long time.
"I think it's just good to see the practice where it's got to now," he said.
"It's really rewarding to see all the work I put in early, when I thought I was just chasing my tail, has turned into something."
At the start of his career, Dr McKibbin said he was lucky enough to have the support of some really big dog breeders, which helped kick things along.
Then he moved into working with cattle and horses, with some prominent farmers and studs in the area using his services.
While it was a lot of work for one person, Dr McKibbin said it was all worth it to see what the business has grown into, which is now a well renowned service.
A veterinary hospital - the only after-hours one in Bathurst - with dedicated staff who all have a passion for helping animals, big or small, furry or feathered.
"I had my wife helping me, but I was the only vet, and that's the way it was in those days," Dr McKibbin said.
"People started up their own veterinary practices, worked like crazy and hopefully built it up to this. It got up to this a little bit after I retired."
At the helm now, is Stewart Street Vet partner Ewald Jooste, who is proud to be continuing the work that Dr McKibbin started all those years ago.
A lot has changed, with a lot more treatment methods and medicines available now.
A lot of advancements have also been made with blood testing, ultrasounds, x-rays, etc.
Dr Jooste thanked all of the staff who have been instrumental in the clinic's success, and also the community for trusting them with their beloved pets.
"Thank you for the wonderful support from the Bathurst community," he said.
"We're just happy to be serving the Bathurst animal community."
