Fitting tribute: Aubin's proposal to honour veterans all year round

EACH Bathurst Regional Council meeting begins with a prayer and acknowledgement of country, but should it include a tribute to servicemen and women?
If you ask councillor Warren Aubin, it should.
That is why he is putting a notice of motion to the April 19 ordinary meeting proposing a one-line affirmation be added to the Code of Meeting Practice.
The wording he has proposed is: "To honour all who have served and continue to serve in defence of our country."
Cr Aubin said the wording was selected in collaboration with the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, to ensure it is appropriate and inclusive.
"I worked with the sub branch to get that wording, so that's the wording that should be in there," he said.
As to why he has proposed the affirmation, Cr Aubin said it was a way to recognise servicemen and women all year round.
"Servicemen and women in Bathurst, and everywhere, deserve a bit more recognition than what they get," he said.
The prayer at the commencement of council meetings is a long-standing tradition, while the acknowledgement of country was added to the Code of Meeting Practice in mid 2019.
Cr Aubin said he was surprised to learn that there was no acknowledgement of veterans when he was first elected to council in 2008.
It was something he often thought about and decided now would be a good time to try to change it.
"I've thought about it quite often and when I first got onto council I thought it would be part of those initial acknowledgements, but it never was," he said.
"It sort of bypassed me for a little while, and then the acknowledgement of country came in a couple of years ago and I thought, if they can bring that in, then there's room for just one more accolade, and that's for the defence forces that keep us safe.
"I think it's great and I hope it gets up."
