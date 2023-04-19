MAJOR road construction work is expected late this month on the first two sections of the duplication of the Great Western Highway between Lithgow and Katoomba.
Billions in funding for the ambitious highway upgrade - including its central 11-kilometre tunnel - has been deferred after changes in government at both the federal and state level.
However, Transport for NSW has confirmed that work will be going ahead as planned on the duplication of the highway at Medlow Bath and the creation of a new interchange at Little Hartley.
As well, Transport for NSW has explained that geotechnical investigations are continuing in the Blue Mountains "so that contracts for the remaining work [for the highway upgrade] can be procured as soon as possible" when funding is available in the future.
The Western Advocate contacted Transport for NSW for an update on the highway upgrade after Labor's recent win at the NSW election and its stated aim to hit pause on the project.
In Orange last week, new Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said she would be receiving briefings on the project soon and reiterated her belief that it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the overall upgrade without knowing a final cost.
"What we saw under the previous government was a lack of clarity and transparency in a lot of these projects," she said.
The upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba had been broken up into three sections by the previous NSW government and then broken down again into two small sections on which work could get started much sooner.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Advocate that work on those two smaller sections - at Medlow Bath and the Coxs River Road intersection - is going ahead.
"In December 2022, Transport for NSW announced Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure had been awarded the contract to begin major roadwork at Medlow Bath in early 2023," the spokesperson said.
"This marks the first section of major work on the Great Western Highway Upgrade between Lithgow and Katoomba.
"As part of the upgrade, a 1.2 kilometre section of highway through Medlow Bath will be widened to four lanes with new dedicated right turning lanes.
"A signalised intersection will be built at Bellevue Crescent [on the Katoomba side of Medlow Bath], including a new west-bound left turning bay.
"Early work is now under way including compound set-up, minor clearing, survey and utility investigation.
"Abergeldie is expected to begin major road construction work in late April."
The spokesperson said infrastructure company Ausconnex had started early work on the project in September 2022 and work on relocating overhead and underground utility assets is continuing.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said civil and electrical construction company Ertech is expected to start "major road construction work" on the Coxs River Road intersection with the Great Western Highway in late April.
The spokesperson said the work will transform the intersection "into a new-look interchange that will include the construction of a road bridge over the highway".
Transport for NSW announced at the start of the month that drilling rigs and small excavators would be at work in the Blue Mountains for geotechnical and utility investigations from mid-April.
The Advocate asked about the need for the investigations now that the new federal and state governments have deferred funding for the highway upgrade.
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said the agency is "continuing critical design-related investigations for the remaining sections of the Great Western Highway Upgrade Program".
"This work will better inform future tenderers for the work to complete the Great Western Highway Upgrade Program," the spokesperson said.
"It will ensure that the designs for the remaining sections can be safely and efficiently constructed, comply with environmental safeguards and will provide the community with a resilient Highway.
"It is best value for money to complete these investigations now, so that contracts for the remaining work can be procured as soon as possible after the NSW Government and Australian Government release the funding for the work."
