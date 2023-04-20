Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

A terrific turnout for the Heritage Trades Trail weekend | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
April 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor pictured with some of the kids that took part in the Western Sydney Wanderers FC School Holiday Clinics.
Mayor Robert Taylor pictured with some of the kids that took part in the Western Sydney Wanderers FC School Holiday Clinics.

OVER the weekend Bathurst celebrated over 200 years of its rich history, paying homage to the trades and traditions that have helped shape the region, at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.