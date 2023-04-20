OVER the weekend Bathurst celebrated over 200 years of its rich history, paying homage to the trades and traditions that have helped shape the region, at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail attracted a record attendance of just under 3000 visitors, many travelling from outside the local government area, with strong visitor numbers from Sydney, the Central Coast and Central West.
A new offering for 2023 was to partner the event with several of Bathurst's museums and historic houses which offered discounted entry to event attendees.
The event offered a free shuttle bus service, which was very popular, and all local venues reported a rise in visitor numbers over the weekend.
It was great to see community groups, volunteers and council work together to showcase Bathurst's rich history.
THE NRL is back in Bathurst on Saturday, April 29. Don't miss the Penrith Panthers take on the Wests Tigers at Carrington Park.
More than 7500 tickets have already been sold to the event so make sure you get in quickly.
The Panthers will arrive in the city on Thursday and call into the Peachey Richardson Shield before running a junior coaching clinic in the afternoon.
The popular Sportsmen's Lunch will return on Friday where you can hear from key club members.
It's a great three days for rugby league fans in the community and each year we watch the ranks of Panthers fans grow.
LAST Thursday I attended one of the Western Sydney Wanderers FC School Holiday Clinics here in Bathurst.
It was great to see all kids practising and learning new skills.
Thank you to the Western Sydney Wanderers FC for running the clinics; everyone had a great time.
