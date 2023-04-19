Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tyers Park applies for $1.5 million worth of track upgrades

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Thoroughbred Racing has submitted a development application for $1.5 million worth of upgrades to Tyers Park in order to conform better with Racing NSW guidelines and requirements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.