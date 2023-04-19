Tyers Park applies for $1.5 million worth of track upgrades

BATHURST Thoroughbred Racing has submitted a development application for $1.5 million worth of upgrades to Tyers Park in order to conform better with Racing NSW guidelines and requirements.
The proposed works include a widening of the track running from the 1,200 to 400 metre mark plus an increase to the negative camber over the south western section of the track in order promote better racing.
The widening is set to start specifically at the 1,160m mark, which sees the entire back straight gain an additional metre of width.
The most significant widening takes place over the home turn (800m to 400m) where the track width will increase to a consistent 18 metres.
That turn will also be adjusted to feature a negative camber of four per cent.
The upgrades are designed to promote a better style of racing, according to Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing president Bernard Ryan.
"What this is looking to do is to widen the track by around three metres from about the 1,000m at the back straight ... all the way to where the barrier shed currently is at the 2,000 metre chute," he said.
"If you were standing at the outside running rail the new camber of the track - four degrees - will put the track at the height of that current running rail.
"It means that if a horse has to sit three or four wide with cover it's then not going to hit the home turn on a negative camber and be completely at odds for having a chance at winning the race."
The work is being conducted alongside ongoing training facility upgrades at Tyers Park that, when combined with the track remodelling, comes as part of a $4 million funding package.
"There was a business model that came to Racing NSW that if we were able to increase the participation rates for horses living on course it was a really great thing for the local economy," Ryan said.
"When we put that forward to Racing NSW it co-incidentally came when COVID hit, and the state government looked at it as a wonderful concept so far as the COVID stimulus packages were concerned.
"Unfortunately after a lot of work with council it was deemed that we couldn't build new stabling in the area near the carpark. The hydraulic engineers said it just wouldn't work.
"We shifted that focus to the existing sites on Eleven Mile Drive. Racing NSW are now working with Donnelley Construction Group, who won the tender for the PPRs that Racing NSW facilitated."
There is currently no exact start time determined for work on the track to begin.
However, Ryan is hopeful that everything can be in place by 2024.
"Hopefully we can end up with our new stabling and our reconfigured course by the end of this calendar year," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.