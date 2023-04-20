THERE'S no business like show business and there's nothing like the 'Bathurst Performance Exchange: One Community. One Stage.'
In a first for the community, Keystone 1889 will be hosting the Bathurst Performance Exchange as a way to showcase the talent that the town has to offer.
From 3pm on Sunday, April 30, the exchange will see performances of all kinds grace the stage.
Organised by Emily Hayes, the co-president of the Bathurst Theatre Company, the idea for the event came about because of her desire to create a supportive and inclusive space for all creatives in the area.
"I was trying to think of things that we can do that involve the whole performing arts community," she said.
"There sometimes can be a bit of exclusivity in this space ... so we wanted to kind of bridge the gap and destigmatise that whole thing and invite all of the performing arts communities to just come together."
This includes people of all ages and performance levels, from seasoned performers, to those who have never been on stage.
A variety of different talents are set to be showcased during the event.
"Acting, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, even gymnastics, circus, and any performing arts," Ms Hayes said.
"I have people signed up to read monologues that they've been working on, I have a few young kids that have signed up because it's their first time on stage and they want to do the eisteddfod this year.
"It's just an opportunity for anyone who just wants to perform and get that experience on a stage."
The event will also act as a networking opportunity for anybody who wants to be involved in Bathurst's performing arts sphere, and will have representatives from plenty of local organisations.
This includes two of the community's largest theatre companies; the Bathurst Theatre Company and the Carillon Theatrical Society.
"You might be a parent that has some kids and you're thinking about them joining a dance or a drama troupe and you don't know where to start," Ms Hayes said.
"You can come along to this and see an abundance of performers and where they're from, and be like 'well, they look great, I want to sign up with them,'.
"And you can ask those people at the event how you can sign up with them and how you can be a part of that community."
The event will also act as a way to promote upcoming productions being hosted by local theatre companies.
The Bathurst Theatre Company is presenting Just a Song at Twilight next month and the Carillon Theatrical Society is presenting The Sound of Music.
"You can see a sneak peek of a show you want to watch, and you originally thought 'I won't go and see that' ... but then you see the production value," Ms Hayes said.
"And then you can go on and buy tickets to it."
Those wanting to be a part of the performance exchange can buy tickets via the Facebook Page.
Admission into the event is free for audiences, with a small entry fee for performers at $5 for individuals and $10 for groups.
