Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Keystone 1889 is hosting the Bathurst Performance Exchange on April 30

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Hayes is looking forward to seeing the best of what Bathurst theatre has to offer, all under one roof. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Emily Hayes is looking forward to seeing the best of what Bathurst theatre has to offer, all under one roof. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THERE'S no business like show business and there's nothing like the 'Bathurst Performance Exchange: One Community. One Stage.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.