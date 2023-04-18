A PERSONAL best is always a great achievement but claiming one on the big stage makes it all the more magical.
It was an experience that several Bathurst swim club members got to experience at the recent Australian Age Championships at the Gold Coast, which were held over April 7-15.
The Bathurst Swim Club team of Jacob Wilson, Kosema Finau, Nikki Browne, Jack Mulligan, Alex Evans and Bryce Bollinger produced excellent swims against the best of the best that Australia has to offer.
A pair of relay personal bests were a bright spot for the team, as was Mulligan's four new best times from as many races.
Bollinger began the campaign for Bathurst on the Sunday with his boys 16-18 years 50m freestyle multi-class race, where the S14 swimmer went just shy of his seed time with an effort of 33.76.
The next day Mulligan began his Gold Coast adventure in the 14 years 50m freestyle with a time of 26.50 while Alex Evans got things started with a personal best of 25.50 in the 15 years edition.
Wilson, Finau, Evans and Mulligan then gave the club one of its biggest highlights of the championships when they combined for the 14-15 years 4x50m medley relay and produced a time of 2:00.83, a three second personal best for the team.
Evans racked up another PB during Tuesday's events with a time of two minutes flat in the 200m freestyle.
He also swam a 1:01.53 in the 100m butterfly earlier in the day while Browne started her championships with a 28.48 in the girls 16 years 50m freestyle.
On Wednesday Evans produced the best individual effort for the Bathurst crew when his time of 4:17.71 in the 400m freestyle - another personal best - was good enough for 17th overall and put him just two seconds away from an appearance in the final.
Mulligan's personal best effort of 2:05.81 in the Thursday's 200m freestyle took him to 39th overall.
Evans' busy program continued with swims in the 50m butterfly (28.09) and 100m freestyle (56.92).
The team of Mulligan, Wilson, Finau and Evans combined again for the 14-15 years 4x50m freestyle relay where they produced another PB swim of 1:44.95.
Mulligan continued adding to his PB tally on the Friday during the 100m freestyle with a time of 57.34 and the 200m individual medley (2:23.76).
Browne produced 29.89 for the 50m butterfly and Evans swam 2:24.11 in his 200m IM.
Evans rounded out the week on Saturday by battling through injury to still finish the 200m butterfly and the 800m freestyle.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
