Mix of drugs while driving sees Central West woman lose her licence

A WOMAN who drove with a mixture of drugs in their system has been convicted.
Krysten McNamara, 24, of Montaza Road, Tallawang, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 12, charged with count of drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with the matter in McNamara's absence, convicting her of the matter.
In police documents before the court, the court was told McNamara was stopped by police at Currawong Street, South Bathurst, for the purpose of a random test, which produced a negative result.
The accused was then subjected to an oral fluid test which subsequently produced a positive detection to cannabis.
READ MORE:
McNamara was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The secondary test, however, returned a result of negative to 'COC', 'THC', and 'MET'.
The remainder of the sample was placed in a sealed vial and sent to NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Sydney for further analysis.
In relation to taking drugs, the accused said, "No, I don't take drugs."
After further analysis, a positive result to Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) and methamphetamines was obtained.
McNamara was handed a monetary penalty of $800 and disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for three months from April 12, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.