Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Krysten McNamara, 24, of Montaza Road, Tallawang, convicted for drive vehicle illicit drug in blood

By Court Reporter
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mix of drugs while driving sees Central West woman lose her licence
Mix of drugs while driving sees Central West woman lose her licence

A WOMAN who drove with a mixture of drugs in their system has been convicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.