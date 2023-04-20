A COUPLE who met and were married in Bathurst returned to renew their vows in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary.
Ann and Murray Johnstone were married in the garden on the property next to Scots All Saints College in 2003, however, their story began much earlier than that.
The pair have known each other since 1982, when they were both students at Scots All Saints - which was known as All Saints College at the time.
Though because Mrs Johnstone is three years older than her husband, their love story didn't begin until 20 years later.
"In those days I was way too old for him," Mrs Johnstone said, laughing.
So both moved away from Bathurst and ended up - by chance - living in Canberra, where they ran into each other in 2001.
Two years later they were married, and returned to Bathurst for the celebration.
With Mrs Johnstone, who has Japanese heritage, sporting a traditional vibrant blue coloured gown - the same one she wore 20 years later for their vow renewal.
While the couple's official anniversary is on April 26, they decided to have a small ceremony a week early, during the school holidays.
The couple, joined by their daughter Eleanor, fur-baby Lila, and Mrs Johnstone's parents Fudeko and Colin Reekie, enjoyed an intimate ceremony in the Bathurst Japanese Garden.
The greenery on a sunny autumn day, accompanied by live music from harpist Paris Masters, created a beautiful ambience.
