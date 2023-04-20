Western Advocate
Ann and Murray Johnstone renew their vows in Bathurst's Japanese Garden

By Amy Rees
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
A COUPLE who met and were married in Bathurst returned to renew their vows in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary.

