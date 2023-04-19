ATTENTION Bathurst poets and all those who don't mind taking a bit of time to rhyme.
Ahead of a Bush Poetry and Song Night at the Perthville Hall next month, organiser John Trollor is seeking performers of all ages, but particularly the young.
This will be the third such night to be held at the Perthville venue, he said, and the "first in 2019 saw the hall full to overflowing".
Already on the bill are bush poets Harry Bestwick, Paul Chapman and Mark Ryan.
Mr Bestwick, according to Mr Trollor, travels Queensland performing and listening to poets and has poems that range from serious to hilarious.
Mr Chapman is "very experienced and always popular", according to Mr Trollor, and Mr Ryan, a shearer for 60 years, "has been around the bush hearing all the best poems and telling them".
Dave Tonkin will play and sing some old songs on the night.
Mr Trollor said he has written to every local school trying to gauge the interest in having a walk-up challenge for young poets to perform on the night.
"Now the challenge is out there for novice bush poets of any age to contact me on 0473 563 929 before the night," he said.
He said there will be a $5 entry on the night, a barbecue from 6pm and light refreshments afterwards.
The Bush Poetry and Song Night will be held at the Perthville Hall on Thursday, May 11 from 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.