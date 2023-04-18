WHAT do you do when your number one player won't be able to play in the grand final? You call on a proven premiership winner.
Team Latte's number one player Brook Lynch has called on seven-time Eglinton Tennis Club grand final winner John 'slugger' Bullock to act in his absence for this Saturday's finale against Team Hot Chocolates.
Captain of Team Latte Rob Mack wasn't too happy with Lynch's decision as Bullock has showed no form in his past four matches.
However, Lynch laid down the law to his captain and stressed that Bullock was the only player that could fill his shoes.
"Bullock has won more grand finals than any other player in this competition, doesn't that tell you something?" Lynch said.
Let's have a look at the two sides.
TEAM LATTE:
Rhett Humphries - A good steady player with crafty net skills.
John Bullock - A seven-time grand final winner that could be Team Latte's trump card.
Harry Dang - A very crafty exponent of tennis that will worry the tall poppy players.
Rob Mack - A big server with a cannon ball forehand. A real danger player.
James Meares - His first grand final, but is on the improve. Meares is not to be taken too lightly in this match.
TEAM HOT CHOCOLATES:
Rod Schumacher - Comes into this match under a cloud, if fit he could prove decisive.
Adrian Hotham - A player with a lot of talent. The key will be if he can he rise to the occasion in this match.
Kurt Booth - A lightning fast player who runs every shot down. Booth could be the game changer.
Leo Meares - His team is hoping he can continue the hot form he is in at the moment. A real threat in this match.
Jacob White - A competitor who plays with purpose and reads the his opponents well.
Eglinton expert Peter Sloane believes Bullock's call up will have no bearing on the match and has Team Hot Chocolates as the clear favourites to win the grand final.
He has them at 2-1 with Team Latte a 20-1 long shot.
Good hitting.
