Club Championships
ANOTHERE round of the A Pairs was played between the team of Ray Fitzalan and John Archer and that of the Simmons family, Susie and Mick.
It was an even tussle throughout with both teams taking the lead at some stage.
After 16 ends, Susie and Mick came from one-down to one-up with the score at 16-15.
Then a two, followed by a three put Ray and John four-up on 20-16.
Susie and Mick fought back but, scoring only singles, fell short by one. The score: 20-19.
Social bowls
WITH rain on Wednesday, only a few people came down for what turned out to be a roll-up.
Saturday, April 16
WITH sunny skies which later became cloudy, 36 players turned out for some great games on green #1.
Game one, rink one: A close game that went down to the wire between the teams of Bobby Bourke, Ian Shaw and Bruce Rich, playing against Ian Schofield, Phill Murray and Bob Foster.
There were equal scores throughout, on 3-all, 8-all, 11-all and 14-all, showing how close the game was.
Bobby's team scored a four in the 18th end, which was matched in the next two ends by Scoey.
So, into the final end and Bobby and his team prevailed by a single shot after killing the previous one.
Game two, rink three: Ronnie Cambey and Trevor Kellock scored well early, their margin carrying them through to victory over Norm Hayes and Marg Miller.
The closest Norma and Marg got was with the score on 10-6 after nine ends.
The final winning score for Ronnie and Trevor was 22-13.
Game three, rink four: Kevin Miller, Pat Duff and John McDonagh came from behind to beat Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Grant Brunton 21-18.
Kevin's side the was first to score but by the ninth end, Garry's team had hit the front on 9-7.
After being 11-all on the 13th end, Garry's side led once again on 15-12.
Kevin's crew fired back with a couple of fours to keep the win in sight.
Game four, rink five: Alex Birkens, Louise Hall and Barry McPherson played Ray Noonan, Ken Fulton and Annette McPherson for a 20-14 win.
Alex's side led first and just managed to stay in front after eight ends.
After 11 ends, with the score on 14-10, both sides only scored singles to the end.
Game five, rink six: Bob Lindsay, Paul Rodenhuis and Flynn Armstrong returned to the winners' circle with a 28-20 victory over Joe Young, Jack Smith and Judy Rodenhuis (3Js).
Bob's side was in a strong position with the score on 12-5 after eight ends, then 20-12 after 15.
With Bob giving away seven shots in the next end, Joe's side was only one down. However, it failed to capitalise, scoring only a solitary single while Bob's team scored four twos.
Game six, rink seven: Denis Oxley and Nev Townsend came home at the end to beat Luke Dobbie and Jim Grives.
Again, it was a close game with scores level throughout. From 14-all in the 16 end, it was Denis and Nev that took control scoring four singles to Luke and Jim's one. The final score was 18-15.
