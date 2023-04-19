Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Sophie Stammers scores three tries in her league tag debut for St Pat's

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF you can't beat them, join them - after a decade of viewing St Pat's as respected league tag rivals, this season Sophie Stammers has been welcomed into the blue and white army.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.