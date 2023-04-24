A BATHURST musical duo has gone back to where it all began, with the help of over 300 people across NSW, and have released a very creative music videoclip to go with their single, 'Home'.
Singers Abby Smith and Sophie Jones, or Smith and Jones as they're professionally known, are thrilled with the result of their latest videoclip, which is a little different to what they've done in the past.
The singers collaborated with artist Todd Fuller for the videoclip, which saw over 300 still images collated to create an animation.
A basic image was sent out to people across NSW and they were asked to decorate the page linking it to what they associate with 'home'.
"Basically we sent out hundreds of stills to communities around mostly NSW and people interpreted them to what they feel is home," Ms Smith said.
"So they sent back these coloured-in drawings or collages on however they felt home was represented for them and Todd collated them and turned them into an animation.
"It was pretty special."
The song was written as a musical response to a touring art installation that visited Bathurst in 2021 - Hardenvale: Our Home in Absurdia.
The event encouraged guests to reflect on what they believe is the core of an everyday home, and it was this notion that Smith and Jones encompassed in their single.
With Mr Fuller as one of the artists involved in bringing the Hardenvale installation to life, the ladies thought he would be the perfect person to create the videoclip.
To add to the rawness of the song, Smith and Jones recorded it at O'Connell in The Boatshed - a studio space owned by another local musician, Kris Schubert.
"So our first two albums were fully produced, we went to Sydney, tracked everything, went in and did overdubs and things," Ms Jones said.
"But this time, especially with a song like home, Kris literally put a microphone in front of us and I played guitar and sang and Abby sat next to me and sang.
"It was super raw and rootsy."
While everyone has a different interpretation of what home means to them, both ladies agreed that home is more than a structure, more than a house.
It's a safe place where they're surrounded by people they love and where they're free to be creative, as it was 'home' where both Ms Smith and Ms Jones fell in love with music.
