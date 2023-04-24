Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Smith and Jones thrilled with new music video for their song Home

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 24 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BATHURST musical duo has gone back to where it all began, with the help of over 300 people across NSW, and have released a very creative music videoclip to go with their single, 'Home'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.