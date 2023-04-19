A MAJOR US burger chain is about to open in Bathurst and now plans have been confirmed for an Orange one.
Plans for the Carl's Jr at 185 Leeds Parade have been lodged with Orange City Council, with the 24-hour restaurant to form part of a new fast food hub in the city's north.
A second KFC is also set to be built at the site, which could feature as many as six fast food outlets.
Design plans reveal the 398-square-metre burger joint will comprise indoor and outdoor seating for 120 people, a drive through, and 30 parking spaces.
Carl's Jr is a California-based franchise specialising in burgers, chips, and fried chicken, with Dubbo's already opened and Bathurst's set to open within a week.
A timeline for opening in Orange is yet to be announced. It's unlikely construction will be completed before 2025.
The development application before Orange City Council notes asbestos has been identified in soil at the site. It says precautions will be taken to ensure safety.
Plans are on public exhibition for comment until May 1, 2023. Details can be found here.
