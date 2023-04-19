IT began 23 years ago as a group of women who joked they were out of touch decided to form their own netball club, but now that club has enough players that it can hold its own gala days.
In fact the Out Of Touch Netball Club has grown to be the biggest in Bathurst. When the 2023 season commences, there will be 24 teams in action wearing purple, navy and white.
It's the sort of growth that committee member Bianca Pears is proud to be a part of.
"It began 23 years ago and they were just a bunch of middle aged women who were out of touch with their skills and it's really grown quite significantly, we've got 24 teams this year," she said.
"The name is definitely not in line with our current level of skill, but that's where it came from.
"With 24 teams it's a lot of players, you can estimate around 10 players for each of those teams and there's mums and dads and grandmas and grandpas there watching when kids play. I play in a team with four of my cousins and my sister, and there's a tribe of children on the sideline all the time."
From its humble beginning, OOT now fields teams right across the grades in Bathurst.
It starts with those taking part in the Net, Set, Go program and this year ranges all the way through to A grade. Season 2023 is the first time the club has had a side in the top competition, with club vice president Laurie Aitchison to coach them.
"Our youngest age group are in under 8s, so we've got players ranging from six and seven right through to the 30 pluses in our seniors," Pears said.
"This year is the first time in our 23-year history we have an A grade team. We put the team together and the association looked at their skills and what-not and graded them in to A grade, which is really exciting.
"We're excited to see how they go, it gives them the opportunity to be competitive and get amongst it."
Just as OOT caters for juniors and those who are regarded good enough to play in the Bathurst Netball Association's top grade, it has welcomed people of all abilities in between.
That's why OOT has grown to be Bathurst's biggest club.
"We've had so many people from different ages reach out and say 'I haven't played in so many years, now I've got kids and want to get back into it'," Pears said.
"We are quite welcoming, it's come as you are and have a go. It does take awhile to organise our teams because we don't like to say no to people, if they're brave enough to reach out and want to play we try to find them the best spot.
"We also have a lot of young kids, boys and girls, and we've got an inclusive uniform now with a shorts and singlet option so boys can join us up until under 12s. It's really cool we can have mixed teams."
While there has been an influx of new committee members this year, foundation player and 'chief cake maker' Lesley Cunynghame is still there too.
She's in large part been responsible for the family atmosphere at OOT.
"We often turn to her because she had the skills and the knowledge and the family feel is really because of her. Like her daughter has played, her grand daughter has played, we've really got the generations happening, that's for sure," Pears said.
"She's like the netball club's mum, she's our go to guru whenever we have questions.
"There's definitely a family feel, it is a family-based club, we have lots of kids who hang around from their games in the morning until their mums play that afternoon.
"It's just a good opportunity for people to get in and just have a go, I call it a cannibal exercise because I play and both my daughters play as well."
The club recently held its 23rd birthday celebrations and this Friday the seniors will stage their first trivia night.
OOT also runs gala days, coaching clinics and discos as its footprint extends beyond Saturday games.
"It's been a lot of work, but to see the kids playing and everyone having a laugh and having a go, it's been worth it," Pears said.
The new Bathurst Netball Association season starts on April 29.
