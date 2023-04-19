Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Out Of Touch marks 23rd year by being the biggest netball club in Bathurst

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:30pm
Since its formation 23 years ago, Out Of Touch Netball Club has grown to be the biggest in Bathurst with 24 teams. Picture supplied
IT began 23 years ago as a group of women who joked they were out of touch decided to form their own netball club, but now that club has enough players that it can hold its own gala days.

