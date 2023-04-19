LAST season Will Poole was the under 18s point scoring machine for St Pat's and while he's now graduated to seniors, he's already opened his account.
It took him just 19 minutes of play in the Peter McDonald Premiership to do it.
The Bourke native was one of a handful of players who made their first grade debut for St Pat's in the opening round of the 2023 season, given a starting spot on the wing in last Saturday's match against Nyngan.
"We'd thought we'd give him a crack there. It was an opportunity, Lee McClintock left which meant [Ash] Cosgrove had to go to that centre and Pooley got an opportunity there on the wing," Pat's captain-coach Zac Merritt said.
"He didn't miss a point, he did good for us."
Poole's try came as he finished off a sweeping back line move, planting the ball down in the left corner.
As his team-mates rushed to congratulate the 19-year-old, it helped to calm his nerves.
"I was very nervous coming out and starting, but the nerves sort of went away after half-time," he said.
"Every time the ball came out the back I was ready, I was staying prepared just waiting for an opportunity. If it comes to me, it comes to me, if it doesn't it doesn't, but I wanted to be ready.
"That try felt amazing, it was amazing."
Though it was Poole's first try in the top grade, he's no stranger to getting on the scoresheet for St Pat's.
Last year he finished as the third leading point scorer in the under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership with a haul of 134.
The 44 goals he kicked during the regular season saw him pick up Group 10's under 18s leading goal scorer award.
Though he was unable to finish the season with a premiership, that honour going to the Nyngan Tigers, Poole did boot two conversions on grand final day.
Contributing to the Saints' 33-32 win over Nyngan in the PMP opener last Saturday was a sweet moment and Poole is hoping many more lie ahead in first grade for him.
He doesn't mind what position it comes in either.
Since joining the Saints he's been used at five-eighth and halfback, in the under 21s grand final earlier this season he was at fullback, and he's now shown he's handy on the wing too.
"I was at Stannies and when I was in 16s it was the COVID year so I thought I'd come and play league here and I haven't left," he said.
"I'd take any spot in the team, I'd love to lock one down. Wherever it is in the team I'm just hoping for it."
Poole said being part of a back line that includes Noah Griffiths and Willie Wright in the halves has thus far been an excellent experience.
He's learned plenty from them at training and was in awe of what they did against Nyngan.
"When you have that calibre of player there, they make it a lot more easier for you. They are two outstanding ball players and they make life easier, definitely," he said.
"Willie was a gun, he just controlled it so well. He's just amazing.
"I felt like I've learned a heap off those two at training and out there today, it was just unreal."
This Saturday Poole will be hoping to continue to learn more when the Saints travel to Kennard Park to take on Wellington.
