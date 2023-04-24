Jump in fines as council cracks down on those who overstay their welcome

PARKING rangers are on the hunt for anyone flouting the rules in Bathurst, the latest parking fine data showing that the zero-tolerance policy is back.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bathurst Regional Council has been taking a very relaxed approach to fining people, only issuing fines for serious breaches.
But any leniency rangers were showing on council's behalf appears to be over.
Data from Revenue NSW shows that in February, 2023 there were a total of just 23 penalty infringement notices (PINs) issued by council.
In pre-COVID times, the number was always much higher, with close to 150 fines, and sometimes more, issued in February.
But in March, 2023, there was a significant jump in fines, with the council issuing 123 PINs for on and off-street parking offences.
It's not only well up on the figure from the month before, but also a significant increase from March, 2022, where there was just one PIN issued by Bathurst council.
Acting director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Richard Denyer, said council has been progressively increasing its parking patrols since late 2022.
"Parking patrols are undertaken as frequently as resources allow," he said.
Since ramping up its parking enforcement efforts, parking longer than the sign-posted time limit has been the most frequent offence rangers have come across.
Mr Denyer had a simple message to motorists flouting the rules.
"It's important to check the signage in place before parking in any location," he said.
"Council enforces parking restrictions to ensure that all members of the community have fair access to the available parking spaces."
As rangers continue their patrols, they are doing so in a new car.
Council has purchased a Hyundai Kona battery electric vehicle, which is better for the environment.
Mr Denyer said the Kona has a range of 305 kilometres, which is more than sufficient to cover council's operational needs.
