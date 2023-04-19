How bizarre that a group called "Greening Bathurst" would support a project where an estimated over 200 acres of mature forest will have to be clear felled and bulldozed, as well as another 100 acres of high country moorland.
While ATCO may well be moving their proposed access road to save a few trees that they were initially going to destroy, they will annihilate many of the Bursaria spinosa bushes (the food source of Australia's rarest butterfly species, the Bathurst purple copper butterfly), in addition to the hundreds of acres of mature trees.
I do agree with Mr Bland's comment "there's a long list of stupid things humans are doing to ruin the environment", because yes, Mr Bland, building a pumped hydro in this location is one of them!
There is less than 2.4 per cent unmanaged wilderness left in the Central West, and this project sits between two nature reserves.
These are ecological communities rich with a long list of at-risk, endangered, and critically endangered species.
I'd have thought Greening Bathurst would strongly be advocating to conserve and protect threatened species habitat, not supporting that it be irrevocably destroyed.
ATCO's Central West Pumped Hydro proposal represents the industrialisation of a peaceful rural and residential area, rich with mature forests, creeks and a river, and which overlooks an area classified by the National Trust of Australia as a conservation area.
The project is anything but "being of benefit to the region", and more about profit for an overseas based company.
