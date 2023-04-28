Online scammer conned man out of almost $1000 for a laptop

A MAN who scammed another man out of almost $1000 via a social media platform has been convicted and fined.
Joshua Tremmel, 27, of Sheffield Street, Merrylands, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 12, where he was charged with one count of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception.
He supplied a written plea of guilty to the court, with Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis proceeding to deal with the matter in his absence.
In police documents before the court, the court heard how on Sunday, May 8, 2022, the victim messaged the accused on Facebook Messenger for a second hand MacBook Air laptop listed by $1250.
The listing was advertised by a Facebook profile by the name of Joshua Tremmel and the victim communicated with the accused over Facebook Messenger discussing the location of the item.
On Sunday, May 9, 2022, the victim received a message from Tremmel, who said the item was still available for purchase and if he could collect it that day.
Tremmel informed the victim that he lives in Oberon and will be able to reduce the price to $950 due to the location and can post it at the victim's expense.
Both the victim and the accused negotiated the postage which came to $24.75, bringing the cost of everything up to $975.
The accused provided the victim both his BSB and account number and, after a number of checks on the credibility of the account, the victim transferred $975. The victim then requested a tracking number.
On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 the victim followed up with Tremmel about the tracking number, with the accused saying that it had not been sent and that he would do so in the morning.
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the victim messaged the accused requesting for an update on the tracking number.
Tremmel told the victim he did not receive a tracking number from the post office but that he would go to the post office at lunch time.
On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the victim requested his girlfriend to check the Facebook market to check if the item of the MacBook Air was still being advertised online.
The victim's girlfriend saw the laptop still being advertised and she then proceeded to message Tremmel about the laptop.
"It's still available at the moment, pick up is at Oberon," Tremmel told the victim's girlfriend.
The victim has then messaged the accused, saying he will not go to the police if he gets his money back.
Tremmel blocked the victim.
On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the victim attended Dee Why Police Station and provided a statement.
Police have gain access to the accused's phone number and addresses (one in Merrylands and one in Oberon) in January, 2023, and have tried on multiple occasions to contact him throughout the month.
After a number of failed attempts to contact him, police came to believe that Tremmel was ignoring police calls and messages and proceeded to charge him and the leave the matter to the courts.
On top of requiring to compensate the victim $975 within 28 days, Tremmel was also handed a monetary penalty of $1200.
