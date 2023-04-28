Western Advocate
Joshua Tremmel, 27, of Sheffield Street, Merrylands, convicted for dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception

By Court Reporter
April 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Online scammer conned man out of almost $1000 for a laptop
A MAN who scammed another man out of almost $1000 via a social media platform has been convicted and fined.

