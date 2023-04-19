Infrastructure Australia says these two smaller east and west sections will be a net cost not a benefit: "The proponent's economic analysis states the net present value (NPV) of the East and West sections to be -$579.5 million with a benefit-cost ratio (BCR) of 0.575, representing a net economic cost to society."
To be worth doing, any project has to have a BCR of 1 or more.
The central section - a proposed dual tunnels 11km long - is likely to have an even lower BCR, meaning an even higher economic cost to society.
Why are we throwing good money after bad? Madness!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.