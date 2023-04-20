Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Businesses weigh in on major redevelopment plans for Portland

MW
Reidun Berntsen
By Matt Watson, and Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheryl Millmore, owner of Portland's Signature Framing, is supportive of the redevelopment. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Cheryl Millmore, owner of Portland's Signature Framing, is supportive of the redevelopment. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

PORTLAND business owners have welcomed an announcement of bold plans for a redevelopment of a sprawling lakeside site in the village between Bathurst and Lithgow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.