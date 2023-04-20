A SPECIAL day to be held at Bathurst's Small Animal Pound this weekend will aim to find loving homes for what has been described as an unprecedented influx of cats and kittens.
Cat-urday, to be held at the pound this Saturday, April 22, will be used to promote adoption felines.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the initiative was developed by the team at the pound due to the number of cats and kittens that have come to the facility.
"The Small Animal Pound will be open to the public from 11am to 2.30pm where people can drop in without an appointment and have a look at the many cats and kittens in need of a loving home," he said.
"The fees include microchipping, vaccination, worming and lifetime registration. We ask that people please bring a cat carrier and some form of identification."
The Small Animal Pound is at 58 Vale Road, South Bathurst.
For more information on fees or pet adoption, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.