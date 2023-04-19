WATCHING a high speed Satellite rocketing along at twilight - that's the special view those at the Bathurst Paceway were treated to on Wednesday.
Three-year-old Satellite Simba posted the biggest win of his career for Oberon duo David and Justin Reynolds thanks to an impressive burst of speed.
With Justin Reynolds in the gig, Satellite Simba kicked with 400 to go in his 1,740 metres race and burned the rest of the field.
Reynolds took a quick glance over his shoulder as Satellite Simba sprinted down the home straight, but he saw nothing in striking distance as the gelding finished more than eight metres clear of his nearest rival.
"I just sort of kicked the plugs out and that got him going a bit," Reynolds said.
"That was probably his biggest ever winning margin, he just won't run away from horses, so that was pleasing. It was good to see he got a bit of a break on them."
Reynolds' success at Bathurst came five days after he was announced as the winner of Dubbo Harness Racing Club's junior driver premiership for the 2022 season.
His record of nine wins and 10 minor placings at Dubbo saw him clinch the honour after Travis Bullock narrowly nudged him out from winning the Bathurst junior driver award for the second time.
"I've been going to Dubbo nearly every time they're on, I'm lucky a lot of trainers over there have been supporting me," the 23-year-old said.
"I won the one at Bathurst, the junior drivers one, not last year but the year before. This was a junior one at Dubbo too for 2022."
Reynolds will return to Dubbo this Friday night as he looks for more success at that track and to build on what had already been a winning week thanks to Satellite Simba.
While drawn wide in barrier six on Wednesday night, Satellite Simba was still the short $1.75 favourite.
Though he drifted out of the barriers, soon after it became evident why he held that favouritism.
The For A Reason x Satellite Sally gelding flew to the lead, opening up a gap of eight metres over the rest of the field.
Though Bernie Hewitt's Betting Jewel tightened that margin to around five metres as the bell for the final lap sounded, Satellite Simba was in control.
With 400 to go Reynolds pulled the plugs and the favourite ran away from his rivals as he went on to win in a career best 1:55.9 mile rate.
Nathan Turnbull's Potter ($13) found the line well to take second, but Satellite Simba was never threatened.
"He's won most of his races in front, he's quite hard to run past when he gets in front," Reynolds said.
"I really like him, he's the nicest horse we've got at home so hopefully he can stay sound and keep racing."
It was the seventh win of Satellite Simba's 24-start career and inches Reynolds closer to another milestone too as he's now just seven victories off the 150 mark.
