Bryce Rue's happy to start the Blowes Cup season at fullback for Bathurst Bulldogs

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:00pm
He played last year's grand final on the wing, but Bathurst Bulldog Bryce Rue has been given a job at fullback to start 2023. Picture by Tim Hulme
HE once was part of one of the greatest first XV sides to ever grace the turf for Saint Stanislaus' College, but now Bryce Rue is on the hunt as a Bathurst Bulldog.

