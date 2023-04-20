HE once was part of one of the greatest first XV sides to ever grace the turf for Saint Stanislaus' College, but now Bryce Rue is on the hunt as a Bathurst Bulldog.
The versatile back is the man who has been tasked with the job of filling in for NSW Country representative star Joe Nash at fullback as Bulldogs embark on an attempted Blowes Cup title defence.
Rue says he feels no pressure wearing the #15 jumper as Nash recovers from surgery, rather he's happy to have been given a job that means he sees plenty of action.
Last season he spent a majority of his time on the wing.
"I think I play a different style to Nashy, but he's a good help. He's been to training a couple of times so I'll take all the advice I can get from him," Rue said.
"I'm not too sure when he'll be back, he's still doing a bit of rehab.
"Fullback's much better than the wing I'd say. There's a bit more ball play, I grew up playing five-eighth so I've always enjoyed having a bit more control in the game.
"But I don't care where I play as long as we win another comp, it's alright."
It was at Stannies that Rue got his introduction to rugby union and it wasn't any easy one.
But as he progressed through the years at the Bathurst college and found himself outside centre in the first XV, things got a lot better.
"Once I figured out I was going to Stannies I got into it," Rue said of rugby.
"We got thrashed all the way through until Year 11, but then in Year 11, 2017, we won the ISA comp. It was one of the best years."
Not only did Stannies' first XV win the competition that year, they did it in impressive fashion.
They went on a 10-game winning streak to hand Stannies glory in the top ISA division in nine years. Rue played his role as the side's goal kicker.
Rue's team-mates included some extremely talented players. Captain and prop Bo Abra went on to play for the Junior Wallabies and link with Western Force, Yool Yool has gone on to earn caps for the Australian men's sevens side and Hunter Ward has worn national colours and recently made his Super Rugby debut for NSW.
As for Rue, after graduating from Stannies he went on to play colts for Southern Districts.
His first season of Central West Rugby Union as a Bathurst Bulldog came in 2021. It was short lived.
"I broke my eye-socket so I only got five games in. I got a boot to the face trying to make a tackle," he said.
Season 2022 with the Bulldogs brought much better things for Rue. It brought with it a premiership medal as Rue and his first XV team-mates defeated Orange Emus on grand final day.
"It was awesome, it was the most fun year I've had playing footy, that's for sure," he said.
"It was just a really good bunch of boys plus Foxy [Dean Oxley] the coach, he drives a really good standard and he's a high-level coach which makes it easier to go to training and perform."
Bulldogs opened 2023 with a 25-20 win over Emus at Endeavour Oval, but it was a scrappy performance.
Rue and his team-mates know they've got to be better this Saturday when they host Forbes at Ashwood Park.
While Bulldogs beat the Platypi twice last season, their last meeting Forbes won a 25-21 thriller which denied Bathurst the minor premiership.
"Against Emus it wasn't our standard, I think we all agreed we played about 50-60 percent of our ability. There's plenty of room for improvement," Rue said.
"Forbes, they are just tough and relentless and just keep coming all day. They play a different style footy to us which makes it harder, but hopefully we can run them around."
Saturday's match at Ashwood Park is set to kick off at 3.15pm.
