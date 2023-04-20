Colts trio among Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's team of season

DESPITE missing out on the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals series City Colts have three players featured in the team of the season which was announced on Wednesday.
Opening batter Henry Shoemark and the pace pairing of Dave Rogerson and Dave Henderson all made the team of 12, while Rugby Union duo Jameel Qureshi and Sam Macpherson plus St Pat's Old Boys' Cooper Brien also made the cut.
It's a consolation prize for a Colts side who once again struggled to find consistency over the course of an entire season.
Shoemark was the BOIDC's batting prize winner for scoring the most runs in the season (628) while Rogerson and Henderson took 29 and 28 wickets over the campaign respectively.
Rogerson said it was nice to make the cut after a challenging campaign with a Colts side who finished sixth on the ladder.
"It's a testament to hard work. It's unfortunate that the team couldn't make finals but it's nice that we had a couple of individuals who flourished, which is a good building block for the future," he said.
"It's promising, and it showed that the bowling side of things for us was strong. We were able to take quite a lot of wickets between us. It shows there's ability with the ball, and with 'H' it shows that there's potential with the bat.
"We just need to build that up throughout the team and try to get some better results."
Rogerson's best bowling performance of the season was a 5-26 against Centrals in round nine, and he'd finish the season with seven innings where he'd take three or more wickets.
It was a positive campaign with the ball after Rogerson came into the season keen to deliver as many overs as possible for his team.
"Just being able to string together a lot of games was great. I played all but one game. It's nice having a full year on the paddock after injury," he said.
"Personally, it was a real accomplishment being able to do that and get through a full year relatively happy and healthy.
"Getting some wickets and getting some good batsmen out along the way was a good feeling. It was nice to be able to contribute for the team."
Premiership winners Cavaliers were the other club to feature three players in the team of the season: Matt Corben, Bailey Ferguson and Kyle Buckley.
Orange City pair Josh Coyte and Lachlan Skelly plus Orange CYMS' Dave Neil round out the team.
Shoemark and Corben are the only pair to make a return to the team of the season after featuring in the 2021-22 edition.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
